Spain still to sign off on Eurodrone full development contract

Rheinmetall poised to acquire UAV manufacturer
Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.
Partner nations and manufacturers involved in the Eurodrone/European MALE RPAS programme are being made to wait by Spain before the delayed Stage 2 full development contract can finally be signed.
The cause of delay was not mentioned during the annual Airbus trade media briefing, held virtually on 30 November, but it was suggested that all other nations have agreed to start Stage 2.
‘We have the green light from Germany, Italy and [France], basically we wait now on Spain,’ said Daniela Lohwasser, Eurodrone chief engineer at Airbus Defence and Space.
‘We understand that it will maybe take a couple of months …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.
GA-ASI wins extra work for Belgian SkyGuardians and will provide Gray Eagles to US Army.
Norwegian Coast Guard intends to issue a three-year contract for support of its six SkyRanger R70 UASs.
Will the battle to provide MALE UAVs for the Royal Canadian Air Force hinge on the terms of the NORAD agreement between Canada and the US?
Aerovironment has announced a first ever demonstration of switchblade 300 loitering munitions from Jump 20 fixed wing UAVs.
US company to support imagery analysis and exploitation, aircrew training, mission results validation and target verification.