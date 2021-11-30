To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Spain still to sign off on Eurodrone full development contract

30th November 2021 - 13:08 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The Eurodrone MALE RPAS will have 'provisions' for weapons. (Photo: Airbus)

The much delayed Eurodrone Stage 2 development contract looks set for signature in 'the coming months,' according to Airbus.

Partner nations and manufacturers involved in the Eurodrone/European MALE RPAS programme are being made to wait by Spain before the delayed Stage 2 full development contract can finally be signed.

The cause of delay was not mentioned during the annual Airbus trade media briefing, held virtually on 30 November, but it was suggested that all other nations have agreed to start Stage 2.

‘We have the green light from Germany, Italy and [France], basically we wait now on Spain,’ said Daniela Lohwasser, Eurodrone chief engineer at Airbus Defence and Space.

‘We understand that it will maybe take a couple of months …

