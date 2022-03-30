African defence market feels ripple effects of Russian sanctions

According to the most recent data from SIPRI, Russia was the largest arms supplier to Africa from 2017 to 2021, accounting for 44% of the continent’s defence equipment imports. The attraction around Russian arms has been their cheaper prices and ease of maintenance for African states.

Although sanctions imposed on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine are likely to cause disruption, security experts agree that they will not be a real critical issue for most African countries.

Michael Shurkin, director of global programmes at consultancy 14 North Strategies, noted that African militaries tend not to rely on any single supplier as a matter of policy. This results in them having a wide range of different sets of equipment that often results in logistical challenges.

He told Shephard: ‘African countries are not likely to face significant difficulties keeping their Russian-built weapons operational given that there are many non-Russian entities that can do the work and that the equipment is ubiquitous.’

Shurkin named Mali as a possible exception because it must deal with additional sanctions from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), which will further hinder its ability to maintain military equipment.

Extra sanctions were imposed on Bamako in January 2022, after months of rising tensions between ECOWAS and the transitional military government over the schedule for Mali’s return to civilian-led authorities following two coups d’état.

Land and air borders were closed, commercial and financial transactions (with some exceptions) were suspended, and Malian assets in ECOWAS central banks and financial assistance were frozen.

This is likely to bring about considerable funding difficulties given that over the last ten years, ECOWAS has made significant diplomatic investments in Mali. In addition to this, as the Russian military-industrial complex is currently focusing on sustaining its stuttering war effort against Ukraine, foreign partners such as Mali (whose largest arms supplier in 2017-2021 was Russia) are somewhat less of a priority.

Ultimately, this could result in important delays — depending on the duration of the sanctions — in the flow of spare parts, equipment deliveries and after-sales services.

Alongside the withdrawal of French forces, diminished Russian and ECOWAS support for military equipment could provide opportunities for other international and local suppliers to present themselves as alternative security partners for Mali.

One of the peculiarities of the country is its complex multi-dimensional set of old and newer allies. From an external perspective, China and the UAE could take on a more significant role as both of these countries have sold weapons and military equipment to Mali.

Another potential new player may be Turkey, which mainly focuses on development support and commercial engagement in the Sahel. However, Turkey is rapidly expanding its footprint in Africa, which is expected to become its third-largest defence export market. Within Africa, outside of ECOWAS, Algeria could provide some level of support.

However, despite its sanctions-related difficulties, Russia still holds a considerable presence and influence in Mali, acquired using asymmetrical tools such as the deployment of mercenaries invited in January 2022 to train Malian security forces.