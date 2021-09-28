Abu Dhabi hosts UAV and USV technology challenge

UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Abu Dhabi-based technology research organisation ASPIRE announced the 2023 Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge (MBZIRC) Maritime Grand Challenge on 28 September to explore real-time solutions to maritime safety and security challenges.
The competition has a prize fund of more than $3 million.
The Grand Challenge is held every two years and aims to foster innovation and technical excellence in robotics, by taking technology out of the laboratory and into the field.
This time, the competition will involve a ‘heterogeneous collaboration among unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] and unmanned surface vehicles [USVs]’, ASPIRE noted, in order to identify a target vessel from several similar vessels in open waters in a GNSS-denied environment, and to offload specific items from the target onto a USV in the shortest possible time using autonomous technologies.
Dr Arthur Morrish, chief executive of ASPIRE, described this as a new kind of kind of exercise in autonomous robotics.
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Estonia-based Milrem is teaming with Canadian company Lumina Technology Partners
Following two delayed publication dates, the UK has finally released its National Space Strategy.
Welcome to Episode 38 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Spectra Group announces order for the SlingShot satellite communication system.
Raytheon releases highly capable lightweight AESA radar designed for platforms in air, on sea and land.