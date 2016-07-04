Farnborough 2016: P-8 takes centre stage

With the UK government expected to confirm its order for the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) during the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 (FIA 2016), manufacturer Boeing has highlighted the maturity of the programme.

The P-8A Poseidon programme has now delivered its 40th aircraft to the US Navy while commitment to the aircraft appears strong with discussions of an additional onboard work station and runway improvements in Florida underway.

The construction at US Naval Air Station Jacksonville – the home of the P-8A - will see the implementation of 1,200 new LED lights and ‘full-depth concrete placement of the existing