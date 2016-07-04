Farnborough 2016: P-8 takes centre stage
With the UK government expected to confirm its order for the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) during the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 (FIA 2016), manufacturer Boeing has highlighted the maturity of the programme.
The P-8A Poseidon programme has now delivered its 40th aircraft to the US Navy while commitment to the aircraft appears strong with discussions of an additional onboard work station and runway improvements in Florida underway.
The construction at US Naval Air Station Jacksonville – the home of the P-8A - will see the implementation of 1,200 new LED lights and ‘full-depth concrete placement of the existing
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM chief highlights special forces lessons learned from Ukraine relationship
USSOCOM Commander Gen Bryan P Fenton has highlighted the importance of relationship-building between US SOF and their Ukrainian counterparts since 2014.
-
SOF Week: USSOCOM seeks commercial solutions for contested environments
The priority is accessing systems and technologies that can improve the communication and decision-making process and enable operations in contested scenarios.
-
IMDEX 2023: MBDA and PGZ partnership includes ‘deep industrial cooperation’ on CAMM-ER
MBDA has confirmed that work with Poland on land and maritime air defence includes cooperation on the extended-range version of the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as CAMM-ER.
-
How the UK is approaching the use of AI in weapon systems
British lawmakers have been analysing how to safely and reliably deploy AI technology as well as their impact on the nature of armed conflicts.