USSOCOM seeks helicopter sensor turret

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Technology Application Contracting Office (TAKO) has released an RfI identifying government interest in a turreted EO sensor system for a range of military rotorcraft.

The announcement on 20 November seeks to establish potential vendors with the capabilities to provide a turreted sensor solution capable of imaging in daylight, SWIR and MWIR spectrums.

It will also have sensitivity in the NIR spectrum, it stated, to enable the view of 'existing aircraft and ground force beacons, strobes and markers'.

The RfI stipulated further that the EO sensor system should have a laser pointer and illuminator, an