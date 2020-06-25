USN orders more helmet display trackers for MH-60S crew

The USN is ordering 76 more helmet display tracker systems, major assemblies, engineering services and support equipment from Elbit Systems of America.

This sole-source procurement was made in support of the USN H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopter Program Office on the MH-60S Knighthawk (Seahawk) programme, the DoD announced on 24 June.

Elbit will complete work on the $31.96 million contract modification by June 2021, primarily at its Haifa facility in Israel.

Future helmet display tracker systems procurements are expected to support USN and FMS requirements, which have been deployed on MH-60S to facilitate and enable effective tracking for the pilot and co-pilot.

