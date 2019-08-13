NAVAIR awards contract for parts for six CH-53Ks

The US Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Sikorsky a $107.36 million contract for long lead items for the CH-53K heavy-lift rotorcraft.

This is a firm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract modification to a previous award, and will result in the procurement of long lead items for six CH-53K low-rate initial production lot 4 helicopters.

Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2020, with fiscal 2019 aircraft navy procurement funds of the full amount allocated at time of award.