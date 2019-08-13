To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVAIR awards contract for parts for six CH-53Ks

13th August 2019 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The US Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Sikorsky a $107.36 million contract for long lead items for the CH-53K heavy-lift rotorcraft

This is a firm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract modification to a previous award, and will result in the procurement of long lead items for six CH-53K low-rate initial production lot 4 helicopters. 

Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2020, with fiscal 2019 aircraft navy procurement funds of the full amount allocated at time of award.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us