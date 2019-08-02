Germany switches to private mode for heavy-lift helicopter competition

The German Federal Ministry of Defence (MoD) has privately handed RfP solicitations for its heavy-lift helicopter programme to Sikorsky and Boeing, Shephard can exclusively reveal.

The new tender activities formally began in June 2019, following a call for competition period, with all subsequent developments expected to be conducted confidentially until a contract award is publicly announced in 2021.

Until now details of tender plans had been publicly available through the EU tenders electronic daily website.

‘For this first request, we are basically dealing with programme management, [including] timing issues, training, production line setup and after that there will be a