USMC squadron begins transition to the AH-1Z

2nd April 2012 - 12:01 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Nashville

US Marine Corps (USMC) squadron HMLA-267 has begun its transition to the AH-1Z Viper.

The Camp Pendleton-based unit is set to become the first USMC to transition entirely to the new generation of Cobra and Huey, the AH-1Z and the UH-1Y. 

Cobra pilots began their training across to the new type in January, weeks after the unit returned from a deployment to Afghanistan.

The squadron first received their AH-1Ws in 1987 and has been conducting training and combat operations with it for the last 25 years. They have now received six AH-1Z Super Cobras to continue training, and complete the

