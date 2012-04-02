USMC squadron begins transition to the AH-1Z

US Marine Corps (USMC) squadron HMLA-267 has begun its transition to the AH-1Z Viper.

The Camp Pendleton-based unit is set to become the first USMC to transition entirely to the new generation of Cobra and Huey, the AH-1Z and the UH-1Y.

Cobra pilots began their training across to the new type in January, weeks after the unit returned from a deployment to Afghanistan.

The squadron first received their AH-1Ws in 1987 and has been conducting training and combat operations with it for the last 25 years. They have now received six AH-1Z Super Cobras to continue training, and complete the