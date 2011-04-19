US Army selects Aero Dynamix for cockpit upgrades

Aero Dynamix Inc. is proud to announce that the US Army has selected them for a $12.5 million AH-64 Apache IFR upgrade project. The army is upgrading the avionics package on the AH-64 and has selected Aero Dynamix Inc. as the provider of the night vision modified avionics. Aero Dynamix is located in Euless Texas and has been providing night vision cockpit solutions for both commercial and military cockpits for over 17 years.

"We are very excited about this project" said Dennis Trout, General Manager for Aero Dynamix. "We have worked with the army on many other projects before and it is very satisfying to see the continued trust that they have in our organization."

"We love providing night vision solutions to our war fighters" said Mike Guinn, Director of Sales and Marketing for Aero Dynamix. Mike was on the original Apache fielding team while serving with the US Army in Germany and is exceptionally proud to be working on this project. "Working with the military is always so satisfying and I am really excited about this project and the possibility of future opportunities to work with the US Army."

"We are not only upgrading the avionics package but also insuring that the aircraft has the optimum in night vision capability" said David Oglesbee, Business Development Manager for Aero Dynamix and former army aviator. "This is going to be one fantastic operational environment for the aviator when we are finished."

The project involves modernizing the avionics suite so as to allow the Apache to operate within controlled airspace during inclement weather. Avionics will be added to both pilot stations that will give the aircrew better navigational and situational awareness capabilities when operating in poor weather.

Source: Aero Dynamix

Follow Shephard News on Twitter