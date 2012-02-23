US Army receives first UTA

The Longbow Limited Liability Company has announced that it has delivered the first production Longbow UAS Tactical Common Data Link Assembly (UTA) for the Apache Block III helicopter to the US Army.

Announced on 21 February, the UTA is a two-way, high-bandwidth data link for the helicopter that enables aircrews to control the sensor and flight path of UAS, a statement from the company (a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman), stated.

Delivered on October 27, the UTA is compatible with the Gray Eagle MQ-1C UAS, and a company representative told Shephard that Block III flight testing will