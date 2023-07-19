To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters

19th July 2023 - 02:13 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korean marines have now received their full complement of MUH-1 Marineon helicopters. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The ROK Marine Corps now has a full complement of indigenously built MUH-1 Marineon helicopters.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) handed over the final MUH-1 Marineon helicopter to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) on 28 June.

The ROKMC ordered 30 MUH-1s in December 2016, and the first examples were delivered a year later. Production was temporarily halted after a fatal crash on 17 July 2018, caused by a faulty main rotor mast from Airbus Helicopters.

With all MUH-1s delivered, two squadrons are now operational within the ROKMC’s Aviation Group, which was formed its Aviation Group on 1 December 2021.

The Marineon is a customised version of the KUH-1 Surion used by the ROK Army.

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

