South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) handed over the final MUH-1 Marineon helicopter to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) on 28 June.

The ROKMC ordered 30 MUH-1s in December 2016, and the first examples were delivered a year later. Production was temporarily halted after a fatal crash on 17 July 2018, caused by a faulty main rotor mast from Airbus Helicopters.

With all MUH-1s delivered, two squadrons are now operational within the ROKMC’s Aviation Group, which was formed its Aviation Group on 1 December 2021.

The Marineon is a customised version of the KUH-1 Surion used by the ROK Army.