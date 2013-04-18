South Korea purchase 36 AH-64E Apaches

Boeing will supply 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to South Korea after beating out Turkish Aerospace Industries and Bell for the contract, which is expected to be worth up to $1.6 billion.

The new contract was announced on 17 April by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Seoul, amidst escalating military tensions in the region.

DAPA officials said in a statement that the AH-64E has the ability to destroy tanks and armored vehicles, and will serve to strengthen South Korea’s defences against the aggression from the North.

The heavily-armed attack helicopters will replace the Korean Army’s existing fleet of