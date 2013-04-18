To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea purchase 36 AH-64E Apaches

18th April 2013 - 17:47 GMT | by Jonathan Tringham in London

Boeing will supply 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to South Korea after beating out Turkish Aerospace Industries and Bell for the contract, which is expected to be worth up to $1.6 billion.

The new contract was announced on 17 April by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Seoul, amidst escalating military tensions in the region.

DAPA officials said in a statement that the AH-64E has the ability to destroy tanks and armored vehicles, and will serve to strengthen South Korea’s defences against the aggression from the North.

The heavily-armed attack helicopters will replace the Korean Army’s existing fleet of

