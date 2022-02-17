Singapore Airshow 2022: European firms join forces on next-gen rotorcraft engine project

A number of leading European engine manufacturers have formed a working group in support of NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) project. They aim to assess which technologies can best deliver a future powerplant rated at 3000-5000shp.

Those involved in the Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies (NGRT) collaboration include Safran, Rolls Royce Germany, MTU and ITP Aero.

The working group will examine a range of advanced technologies that could be included in the NGRC helicopter engine, with the future helicopter set to enter service in 2040.

The NGRT effort is part of a European Defence Fund ‘work package,’ according to