Singapore Airshow 2022: Safran and ST Engineering team up for sustainable fuel

Will the engine powering the Dhruv eventually use 100% sustainable fuel? (Photo: Indian Air Force)

An MoU between Safran and ST Engineering offers potential green benefits for military helicopter operators.

Safran and ST Engineering have signed an MoU to study and advance the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in helicopter engines.

ST Engineering announced on 16 February that its engine test facilities will be used for ground tests of Safran engines using SAF.

Flight tests with participating helicopter operators will be conducted to evaluate the technical and economic performances of SAF.

Ardiden-family engines from Safran power the Indian Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.

The Arriel family of engines from Safran is installed on various military helicopters; for example, the 2D powers the Airbus H125M and the 1E2 is installed the UH-72A Lakota.

All Safran helicopter engines are currently certified to operate with up to 50% SAF but the collaboration with ST Engineering aims to enable certification for 100% SAF, potentially leading to up to 80% cuts in carbon emissions.