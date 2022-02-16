Singapore Airshow 2022: Safran and ST Engineering team up for sustainable fuel

Singapore Airshow 2022: Asia-Pacific AH-1Z sales still on Bell’s radar
Bell remains convinced it can make a breakthrough on AH-1Z Viper helicopter sales in the Asia-Pacific region.
Safran and ST Engineering have signed an MoU to study and advance the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in helicopter engines.
ST Engineering announced on 16 February that its engine test facilities will be used for ground tests of Safran engines using SAF.
Flight tests with participating helicopter operators will be conducted to evaluate the technical and economic performances of SAF.
Ardiden-family engines from Safran power the Indian Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.
The Arriel family of engines from Safran is installed on various military helicopters; for example, the 2D powers the Airbus H125M and the 1E2 is installed the UH-72A Lakota.
All Safran helicopter engines are currently certified to operate with up to 50% SAF but the collaboration with ST Engineering aims to enable certification for 100% SAF, potentially leading to up to 80% cuts in carbon emissions.
Bell remains convinced it can make a breakthrough on AH-1Z Viper helicopter sales in the Asia-Pacific region.
Airbus has secured five-year contract extensions to continue support for Japanese H225 and H135 helicopters.
The HTS7500 develops 7,000hp, making it more powerful than the latest Honeywell engine powering the CH-47 Chinook.
Flexible and extensible automation architecture offers the prospect of uncrewed US Army rotorcraft missions in the Future Vertical Lift programme.
The first pair of UH-60M Black Hawks has been airlifted from the US to Croatia, with two more on order.
As repairs continue on RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, Sikorsky say it expects to make a final determination on what caused tail crack damage.