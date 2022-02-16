Singapore Airshow 2022: Asia-Pacific AH-1Z sales still on Bell’s radar

Domestic production of the AH-1Z Viper is set to end in 2022. (Photo: Bell)

Bell remains convinced it can make a breakthrough on AH-1Z Viper helicopter sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bell is still hopeful it can secure AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter export orders from Asia-Pacific customers.

Interest in the aircraft from a ‘couple of countries’ in the region could lead to deals being struck but it would take at least four years to move from a letter of acceptance to delivery, according to John Woodbery, director of international military sales and strategy for Asia-Pacific and Africa at Bell.

If successful, sales of Viper would be a significant boost for Bell’s military business ambitions in the Asia-Pacific market after the Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter was selected ahead of the AH-1Z in Australia’s Project Land 4503 Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) replacement programme in January 2021.

Woodbery said that he was surprised that Australia sole-sourced the procurement, particularly in the context of its heavy investment in amphibious capabilities including two Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) ships, HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide.

‘That clearly gave the AH-1Z an upper hand because it operates from LHDs around the world and I think the lesson learned is that marinisation was not everything and the Australian Army had something else in mind,’ he added.

On the subject of those customers from the Asia-Pacific who have expressed an interest in the AH-1Z, Woodbery remarked that moving forward with an order is a matter of timing.

‘I think it goes without saying that COVID-19 impacted defence spending and some of the countries were somewhat monetarily challenged to begin with and funding obviously had to be diverted when COVID arrived,' he explained. 'How quickly they recover remains to be seen, but when they are ready to go we will be here.’

Though production of the last batch of AH-1Z helicopters for the USN was scheduled to finish in February 2022 — according to Shephard Defence Insight — Woodbery said that Bell ‘still has aircraft to deliver to the [US] Marine Corps'.

In the meantime, Bell will continue to concentrate on working through current AH-1Z export orders for Bahrain and the Czech Republic.

A first AH-1Z delivery for Bahrain is expected to be completed by Q4 2022 with 11 more platforms to follow.

The Czech Republic has committed to a mixed buy of eight UH-1Y Venoms and four Vipers, with all deliveries set to finish in 2023.

Elsewhere, Bell also displayed a miniature model of its 360 Invictus helicopter on offer to the US Army, although international sales will only be feasible if the aircraft enters production under the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) effort.

Nor is production guaranteed, as the 360 Invictus faces competition from Sikorsky’s co-axial designed Raider X.

In any case, Woodbery said it would be up to the US Army to determine when the programme would be opened up for FMS.