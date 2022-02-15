Singapore Airshow 2022: Airbus continues Japanese helicopter maintenance

H225 helicopter operated by the JGSDF. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has secured five-year contract extensions to continue support for Japanese H225 and H135 helicopters.

Airbus Helicopters used the first day of the Singapore Airshow 2022 on 15 February to announce two HCare contract extensions with the Japanese MoD.

One five-year extension to a performance-based logistics deal covers continued maintenance, repair, parts supply and technical support for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force fleet of three H225 helicopters, operated by the Special Transportation Squadron.

The other contract extension (also lasting five years) is for engine parts, technical support plus cockpit voice and flight data recorder retrofit work on the 15-strong fleet of H135 helicopters. These are operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for training purposes as the TH-135.

Airbus did not divulge the value of either contract extension.