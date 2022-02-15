Singapore Airshow 2022: Airbus continues Japanese helicopter maintenance

Defiant X to be powered by new Honeywell turboshaft
The HTS7500 develops 7,000hp, making it more powerful than the latest Honeywell engine powering the CH-47 Chinook.
Airbus Helicopters used the first day of the Singapore Airshow 2022 on 15 February to announce two HCare contract extensions with the Japanese MoD.
One five-year extension to a performance-based logistics deal covers continued maintenance, repair, parts supply and technical support for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force fleet of three H225 helicopters, operated by the Special Transportation Squadron.
The other contract extension (also lasting five years) is for engine parts, technical support plus cockpit voice and flight data recorder retrofit work on the 15-strong fleet of H135 helicopters. These are operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for training purposes as the TH-135.
Airbus did not divulge the value of either contract extension.
Flexible and extensible automation architecture offers the prospect of uncrewed US Army rotorcraft missions in the Future Vertical Lift programme.
The first pair of UH-60M Black Hawks has been airlifted from the US to Croatia, with two more on order.
As repairs continue on RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, Sikorsky say it expects to make a final determination on what caused tail crack damage.
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
With IOT&E completion due this month, NAVAIR has modified contracts for CH-53K Lot 6 LRIP and procurement of long-lead items for Lot 7 LRIP.