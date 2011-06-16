Seahawk walks away with Australian contract

The Australian Government has approved the purchase of 24 MH-60R naval combat helicopters for the country's navy.

The A$3 billion procurement, announced by Minister for Defence Stephen Smith and Minister for Defence Materiel Jason Clare on 16 June, will replace the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN’s) fleet of S-70B Seahawks and provide the strike capability that would have been provided by the cancelled Seasprite programme.

The MH-60R was chosen as the winner after a 15-month competitive acquisition process. The other competitor was the NHi NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopter, which would have been assembled in-country by Australian Aerospace.

