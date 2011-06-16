To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Seahawk walks away with Australian contract

16th June 2011 - 12:53 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

RSS

The Australian Government has approved the purchase of 24 MH-60R naval combat helicopters for the country's navy.

The A$3 billion procurement, announced by Minister for Defence Stephen Smith and Minister for Defence Materiel Jason Clare on 16 June, will replace the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN’s) fleet of S-70B Seahawks and provide the strike capability that would have been provided by the cancelled Seasprite programme.

The MH-60R was chosen as the winner after a 15-month competitive acquisition process. The other competitor was the NHi NH90 NATO Frigate Helicopter, which would have been assembled in-country by Australian Aerospace.

The Australian Government said

