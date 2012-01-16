Sagem wins French Army Tiger support award

Sagem has announced that it has signed a five-year contract with SIMMAD to provide life-cycle support for the STRIX turret-mounted, gyro-stabilised observation and sighting systems on Tiger HAP combat and fire support helicopters currently in use with the French Army's air arm (ALAT).

Sagem made the announcement in a 12 January 2012 company statement.

The contract will see Sagem provide a by-the-hour support service for 50 STRIX systems, a flat rate for preventive servicing of certain line replaceable units, as well as associated logistics. Covering both France and overseas theaters of operation, the contract also provides for Sagem to set up a dedicated hot line in conjunction with ALAT units operating Tiger helicopters.

According to the company, Contract services will be provided by Sagem's Dijon and Poitiers plants for optronics modules, and by the Montluçon plant for the gyroscopic stabilization devices.

The STRIX optronic turret, mounted over the cockpit, is a major part of the Eurocopter Tiger's weapon system. On the HAP version of the Tiger, the STRIX system provides full day/night support for all missions: observation, reconnaissance and target identification, along with the operation of its weapon systems, the 30 mm cannon, rockets and Mistral air-to-air missiles.

The STRIX sight demonstrated its efficiency on deployments the French navy's Tonnerre and Mistral BPC class amphibious assault, command and power projection ships, in mobile air support operations that proved decisive in the conflict, during combat operations in the summer of 2011 (Opération Harmattan, French contribution to Nato operation Unified Protector). These systems have been deployed in Afghanistan since 2009, within the scope of the PAMIR operation.