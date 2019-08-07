R&S radios for German NH90s

The German Navy’s NH90 Sea Lion helicopters will be equipped with Rohde & Schwarz software defined airborne radios, the company announced on 6 August.

Each aircraft will be fitted with three R&S M3AR MR6000A VHF/UHF transceivers.

The R&S M3AR MR6000A airborne transceiver uses fast frequency-hopping technique SATURN (Second Generation of Anti-Jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO), as well as embedded NATO cryptology. The airborne SDR has been certified to allow secure communications up to NATO SECRET.

The system provides interfaces for connecting external devices such as an automatic direction finder, a Link 11 data terminal set, an improved data modem or an external encryption device and guards the naval distress frequency.

The M3AR MR6000A covers a frequency range from 30-400 Megahertz and has a transmit power of 20W/30W (AM/FM mode) ensuring long range, even in poor weather conditions or when flying at low levels.

The German Navy has 18 NH90 Sea Lion aircraft on order to replace its aging Sea King Mk41s, with first deliveries scheduled for the end of 2019.