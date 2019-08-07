R&S radios for German NH90s
The German Navy’s NH90 Sea Lion helicopters will be equipped with Rohde & Schwarz software defined airborne radios, the company announced on 6 August.
Each aircraft will be fitted with three R&S M3AR MR6000A VHF/UHF transceivers.
The R&S M3AR MR6000A airborne transceiver uses fast frequency-hopping technique SATURN (Second Generation of Anti-Jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO), as well as embedded NATO cryptology. The airborne SDR has been certified to allow secure communications up to NATO SECRET.
The system provides interfaces for connecting external devices such as an automatic direction finder, a Link 11 data terminal set, an improved data modem or an external encryption device and guards the naval distress frequency.
The M3AR MR6000A covers a frequency range from 30-400 Megahertz and has a transmit power of 20W/30W (AM/FM mode) ensuring long range, even in poor weather conditions or when flying at low levels.
The German Navy has 18 NH90 Sea Lion aircraft on order to replace its aging Sea King Mk41s, with first deliveries scheduled for the end of 2019.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.