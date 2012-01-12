Raytheon to equip LPD 26 with electronic systems

Raytheon has announced that it has been awarded a contract to continue its work as electronic systems integrator for the US Navy’s LPD 17 class ships. The company was issued with a $60.3 million contract to develop and integrate the systems for LPD 26, the 10th ship of the class of expeditionary warfare ships.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide the Shipboard Wide Area Network; engineering and ship control systems; navigation data distribution system; magnetic signature control system; wire-free portable and integrated voice communication systems; and the AN/SPS-73 navigation radar.



The US Navy recently completed trials on LPD 22 (San Diego), during which Raytheon's integrated ship systems performed as designed, meeting all performance requirements. The company delivered the Ship Self-Defense System MK 2 open-architecture combat management system for the vessel, which leverages technology and investment from the Total Ship Computing Environment Infrastructure developed for the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer.