QuadA2012: AAS-72X+ benefits from EC145 T2

2nd April 2012 - 15:20 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Nashville

EADS North America is offering the updated version of the EC145 to meet the expected needs of the US Army's Armed Aerial Scout (AAS) programme.

The company revealed a mock-up of the AAS-72X+ on the opening day of the Quad A 2012 convention being held in Nashville. Based on the EC145 T2, the AAS-72X+ would feature the uprated Arriel 2E engines, new gearbox and the fenestron shrouded anti-torque system.

Gary Bishop, EADS vice president and AAS programme manager, told reporters that the improvements to the aircraft would deliver greater hot and high performance while the fenestron improves tail rotor authority

Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

