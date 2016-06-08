To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Qatar orders 24 AH-64Es

8th June 2016 - 09:35 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Arizona

Boeing has received a foreign military sales (FMS) contract from the Qatari Government for 24 AH-64E Apache helicopters, the US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced.

The awarded contract, made public on 7 June, is worth $667.5 million and will include the attack helicopters, as well as one Longbow crew trainer. In addition, it will also cover ground support equipment and Thales radios.

The US Congress was notified of the-then prospective FMS of the Qatari Government in July 2012. Looking to replace their existing fleet, the Qatari Armed Forces were reported at the time to require the aircraft

