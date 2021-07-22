The Protector - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)

The Survivor - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)
Over the past 40 years, the helicopter known as Bravo November has become symbolic of the qualities of the CH-47 Chinook, earning itself the nickname The Survivor along the way.
Brought to you in partnership with Boeing
In 2019, an RAF Chinook helped shore up a collapsed dam in Whaley Bridge, saving the town from certain destruction.
The operation was a dramatic illustration of the benefits of the Chinook's Digital Automatic Flight Control System (DAFCS).
DAFCS also proved its worth in Afghanistan, with a direct impact on mission effectiveness.
Over the past 40 years, the helicopter known as Bravo November has become symbolic of the qualities of the CH-47 Chinook, earning itself the nickname The Survivor along the way.
For those in the UK's CH-47 Chinook community, the answer is always two Chinooks - no matter what the question is.
The three additional MH-60R helicopters have been ordered as replacement-in-kind aircraft.
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.
MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.