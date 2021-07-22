The Protector - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)

More than a combat workhorse, the Boeing CH-47 Chinook also protects the UK public through disaster relief, COVID-19 response, and more.

In 2019, an RAF Chinook helped shore up a collapsed dam in Whaley Bridge, saving the town from certain destruction.

The operation was a dramatic illustration of the benefits of the Chinook's Digital Automatic Flight Control System (DAFCS).

DAFCS also proved its worth in Afghanistan, with a direct impact on mission effectiveness.