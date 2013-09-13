Patria, NH Industries sign NH90 service agreement

Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
Patria will act as an NH Industries (NHI) authorised service centre in Finland, Sweden and Norway for the Nordic NH90 helicopter. The two companies announced the signing of a Service Centre Agreement on 13 September which will see them work together on helicopter life-cycle support services for Nordic customers.
The agreement gives Patria an official status to deliver most NH90 spare parts for Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian customers. It also provides an opportunity for Patria to be a logistic platform provider and to provide maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Nordic customers in cooperation with NHI.
Lassi Matikainen, president, Patria Aviation, said: ‘This agreement further strengthens the unique skills and competencies of Patria in helicopter support and repair technologies as well as represents a great opportunity to expand the utilisation of Patria’s existing NH90 capabilities in providing services locally towards the NH90 users in the Nordic countries. This clearly strengthens our position as the leading helicopter LCS provider in the region.’
Patria provides military and civil helicopter life-cycle support services and is assembling Swedish and Finnish NH90 transport helicopters related to the Joint Nordic Standard Helicopter Procurement Programme.
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.