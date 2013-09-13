Patria, NH Industries sign NH90 service agreement

Patria will act as an NH Industries (NHI) authorised service centre in Finland, Sweden and Norway for the Nordic NH90 helicopter. The two companies announced the signing of a Service Centre Agreement on 13 September which will see them work together on helicopter life-cycle support services for Nordic customers.

The agreement gives Patria an official status to deliver most NH90 spare parts for Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian customers. It also provides an opportunity for Patria to be a logistic platform provider and to provide maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Nordic customers in cooperation with NHI.



Lassi Matikainen, president, Patria Aviation, said: ‘This agreement further strengthens the unique skills and competencies of Patria in helicopter support and repair technologies as well as represents a great opportunity to expand the utilisation of Patria’s existing NH90 capabilities in providing services locally towards the NH90 users in the Nordic countries. This clearly strengthens our position as the leading helicopter LCS provider in the region.’



Patria provides military and civil helicopter life-cycle support services and is assembling Swedish and Finnish NH90 transport helicopters related to the Joint Nordic Standard Helicopter Procurement Programme.

