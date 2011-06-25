PAS 2011: Helidax looks to the future

Foreign interest in French military helicopter training could lead to further helicopter purchases by the private company running the service.

Helidax, the private finance initiative which provides helicopters to train the French military, has just marked its first full year of flight operations. Since full operation began in May 2010, the organisation's fleet of 36 EC120 Colibri helicopters have flown some 20,000 flight hours, helping to train some 40 new pilots for the French Army, Air Force, Navy and the Gendarmerie as well as the Belgian Air Component, with many more going through the system.

Unlike the UK's Defence Helicopter