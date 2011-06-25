To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PAS 2011: Helidax looks to the future

25th June 2011 - 13:15 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Le Bourget

RSS

Foreign interest in French military helicopter training could lead to further helicopter purchases by the private company running the service.

Helidax, the private finance initiative which provides helicopters to train the French military, has just marked its first full year of flight operations. Since full operation began in May 2010, the organisation's fleet of 36 EC120 Colibri helicopters have flown some 20,000 flight hours, helping to train some 40 new pilots for the French Army, Air Force, Navy and the Gendarmerie as well as the Belgian Air Component, with many more going through the system.

Unlike the UK's Defence Helicopter

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Osborne

Author

Tony Osborne

Tony was deputy editor of Defence Helicopter and Rotorhub magazines before joining Aviation Week in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us