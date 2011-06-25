PAS 2011: Helidax looks to the future
Foreign interest in French military helicopter training could lead to further helicopter purchases by the private company running the service.
Helidax, the private finance initiative which provides helicopters to train the French military, has just marked its first full year of flight operations. Since full operation began in May 2010, the organisation's fleet of 36 EC120 Colibri helicopters have flown some 20,000 flight hours, helping to train some 40 new pilots for the French Army, Air Force, Navy and the Gendarmerie as well as the Belgian Air Component, with many more going through the system.
Unlike the UK's Defence Helicopter
IAI and Odysight.ai unveil visual health monitoring system for UH60 helicopters
IAI and Odysight.ai have unveiled a visual-based health monitoring system for UH-60 helicopters, enhancing safety and availability through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.
India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps
India's MoD is inviting proposals for leasing 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters for the Indian Army. Vendors are cautious due to a past unfulfilled naval RfI, but leasing offers new opportunities for defence acquisition.
ITP Aero tests NH90 engines with sustainable fuel
ITP Aero has successfully completed engine testing using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the NH90 helicopter's GE CT7-8F5 engines, marking a significant step in reducing emissions.
Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus
The Hungarian Defence Forces have taken delivery of the first two H225M multi-purpose helicopters from Airbus.
Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement
Poland is on the path to bolster its military capabilities as it launches a procurement drive for Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.
UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms' for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme that is set to replace the UK's Puma and other helicopter fleets, the ministry has said.