New Chetak delivered to Indian Navy

HAL has delivered the first of eight Chetak helicopters to the Indian Navy, the company announced on 24 July.

The company signed a contract in August 2017 to deliver the eight helicopters by August 2020.

The helicopters are fitted with advanced HAL-developed communication and navigation systems.HAL will also provide support to the fleet, including spares and periodical servicing.

Based on the single-engine SA 316/319 Alouette III utility helicopter, HAL has produced the Chetak helicopter for last five decades under license from Eurocopter, now Airbus Helicopters.

The Indian Navy uses the aircraft for passenger transport, cargo/material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, aerial survey and patrol, EMS, offshore operations and under-slung transport operations.