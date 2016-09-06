MSPO 2016: Russian Helicopters grows East European business

Despite the unfavourable political environment in recent years, Russian Helicopters is about to start reaping the fruits from its persistent effort to set up a support network across Eastern Europe.

This advance has managed to take place in spite of EU sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.

In principle, the sanctions prohibit all deals involving the export or import of arms, defence equipment and related services to and from Russia.

In fact, European Council Decision 2014/872/CFSP of 4 December 2014 provides for the provision of Russian-sourced spare parts and services that are