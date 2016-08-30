MSPO 2016: Russia advances helicopter modernisation

Russia continues to breathe new life into its various helicopter programmes, with several projects reaching key milestones recently.

At the end of July, the latest Mil Mi-28 derivative for the Russian Air and Space Force saw its first flight in hover.

The 29 July first flight of the Mi-28NM prototype followed earlier ground tests at Mili Moscow Helicopter Plant’s (Mil MHP) flight test station at Tomilino near Moscow.

Developed in an effort to boost combat potential, flight performance and overall system reliability, the Mi-28NM boasts all-new mission avionics, targeting and self-protection suites. Its development programme, fully funded by the Russian