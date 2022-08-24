MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter enters US Air Force developmental testing
The USAF has accepted ownership of four MH-139A Grey Wolf test aircraft after the helicopter received FAA Supplemental Type Certification allowing its Military Flight Release.
Prior to ownership, the aircraft went through rigorous acceptance trials conducted by Air Force Global Strike Command Detachment 7 and the 413th Flight Test Squadron.
A variant of the Leonardo AW139, the Grey Wolf will replace the USAF fleet of UH-1N aircraft.
'The built-in system redundancies and physical performance of the aircraft show great potential for improving on the myriad of missions that have been covered by the venerable Huey for so long. We're excited to get it into test and find out what it can really do,' said Lt Col Josh Hallford, chief, MH-139 standardisation and evaluations, at Test Detachment 7
The air force will acquire 84 MH-139A helicopters in total, for vertical airlift and support to four major commands and other agencies. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost for the programme to be $17 million and lists a total of 115 AW139s in military service in 17 countries worldwide.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Leonardo on verge of securing new Merlin and Wildcat helicopter exports
Leonardo has said that it expects to finalise export contracts for both the AW101 and AW159 helicopters from new customers before the end of 2022.
-
US Navy orders support from Lockheed Martin for MH-60S Seahawk helicopter Block 3 upgrade
Lockheed Martin will add capabilities to bring Block 1 Seahawk helicopters to the Block 3 armed configuration.
-
Bell confident FARA ‘well postured’ to defeat new air defence threats
The US Army's decision to integrate new light scout helicopters with open systems architecture should be decisive in countering future threats, according to Bell.
-
Safran signs engine support contract for New Zealand NH90 fleet
Engine manufacturer Safran has signed a contract to support the engines of the Royal New Zealand Air Force fleet of eight NH90 helicopters, covering 21 RTM 322 turboshafts.
-
Farnborough 2022: Leonardo to end AW149 Italian production and focus on UK, Polish needs
Leonardo has outlined long-term AW149 helicopter production plans, which will see an end to production of the 8t aircraft at the manufacturer's Vergiate facility in Italy.