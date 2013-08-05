Lockheed Martin to offer MEP package for US Army JMR/FVL
Lockheed Martin will offer a mission equipment package (MEP) solution to meet requirements for the Joint Multi-Role/Future Vertical Lift (JMR/FVL) rotary wing programme, the company has announced.
In a statement, the company said it had integrated mission equipment components and subsystems into a wide variety of US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and international rotary- and fixed-wing programmes, including developing, manufacturing, integrating, fielding and sustaining the M-TADS/PNVS, Hellfire, F-35 Electro-optical Targeting System, Target Sight System, SH/MH-60, Merlin and A-10.
It said it would draw on this experience to develop an 'affordable, dependable solution' for multiple customers with an architecture and future airborne capability environment (FACE) software design.
Ed Whalen, Lockheed Martin's rotary wing capture lead, said: ‘Working with the JMR customer, we look forward to providing a highly adaptable package that can be applied across multiple platforms.
‘The US Department of Defense [DoD] and Lockheed Martin have invested billions of dollars to create advanced technology mission equipment packages, such as that in the F-35 Lightning II. The JMR programme offers the opportunity for the US Army to leverage this investment and many others in its vertical lift programme through open architectures and Lockheed Martin's advanced avionics, sensors and weapons.’
The company said that by incorporating the DoD’s FACE-software standards into cockpit and mission systems, it will improve the affordability and growth potential of the MEP throughout its life cycle. The use of the FACE standard for the software design will also provide the US Army advanced flexibility for reuse across multiple aviation platforms.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.