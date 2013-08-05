Lockheed Martin to offer MEP package for US Army JMR/FVL

Lockheed Martin will offer a mission equipment package (MEP) solution to meet requirements for the Joint Multi-Role/Future Vertical Lift (JMR/FVL) rotary wing programme, the company has announced.

In a statement, the company said it had integrated mission equipment components and subsystems into a wide variety of US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and international rotary- and fixed-wing programmes, including developing, manufacturing, integrating, fielding and sustaining the M-TADS/PNVS, Hellfire, F-35 Electro-optical Targeting System, Target Sight System, SH/MH-60, Merlin and A-10.

It said it would draw on this experience to develop an 'affordable, dependable solution' for multiple customers with an architecture and future airborne capability environment (FACE) software design.

Ed Whalen, Lockheed Martin's rotary wing capture lead, said: ‘Working with the JMR customer, we look forward to providing a highly adaptable package that can be applied across multiple platforms.

‘The US Department of Defense [DoD] and Lockheed Martin have invested billions of dollars to create advanced technology mission equipment packages, such as that in the F-35 Lightning II. The JMR programme offers the opportunity for the US Army to leverage this investment and many others in its vertical lift programme through open architectures and Lockheed Martin's advanced avionics, sensors and weapons.’

The company said that by incorporating the DoD’s FACE-software standards into cockpit and mission systems, it will improve the affordability and growth potential of the MEP throughout its life cycle. The use of the FACE standard for the software design will also provide the US Army advanced flexibility for reuse across multiple aviation platforms.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MH-60R/S Mission Systems

Merlin HM Mk 1