Lockheed Martin launches reconfigurable mission package

To accommodate what it sees as a gap in the market, Lockheed Martin is launching its mission equipment package (MEP) concept to rapidly configure aircraft for new missions.

‘What we are addressing is a scenario where an operations commander has been given a new scenario, either because they didn’t see it coming up or they simply didn’t have plans for it,’ Eric Wasson, senior manager international business development, rotary wing sensors and weapon systems,’ told Shephard.

‘The standard option is to go and buy another platform, but the standard response is that there isn’t budget for that so commanders often