Leonardo on verge of securing new Merlin and Wildcat helicopter exports

5th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Leonardo expects to receive a new AW159 export order before the end of 2022. (Photo: UK MoD)

Leonardo has said that it expects to finalise export contracts for both the AW101 and AW159 helicopters from new customers before the end of 2022.

Leonardo is set to sign off on orders for both AW101 Merlin and AW159 Wildcat helicopters from new export customers.

Due to confidentiality clauses the manufacturer cannot yet disclose which countries have placed the orders but pre-contract discussions are expected to lead to production awards before the end of the year, according to Adam Clarke, MD of Leonardo UK.

He said during a 4 August company press briefing that Leonardo wants to ‘harness’ support from the UK government by focusing on ‘the right contracts’ and concentrate on those that ‘might come to fruition’.

The AW159 order looks to be of

