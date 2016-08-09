Kuwait buys 30 H225M helicopters

Kuwait has firmed up a commitment for 30 H225M Caracal medium helicopters, signing a €1 billion contract with France’s defence minister on 9 August.

The procurement to replace the Gulf state’s aging fleet of SA 330 utility helicopters, which have been in service since the 1970s, has been brewing for some time, with a letter of intent (LOI) signed between the two governments in October 2015.

Given that LOI was for 24 H225Ms with an option for six additional aircraft, Kuwait has since decided to purchase all 30 for service with the Kuwaiti Air Force and National Guard of