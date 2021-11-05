Israelis fine-tune King Stallion requirements

A Letter of Agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year between Lockheed Martin and the Israeli MoD for the procurement of Lockheed Martin CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.

Shephard understands that the Israeli Air Force has completed a list of domestically developed systems that it requires to be installed on the King Stallion.

A senior defence source said that some systems will be installed in the US while others will be integrated on assembly lines in Israel.

The list is classified but two systems were mentioned during the Israel-US negotiations: a bespoke Israeli-developed EW …