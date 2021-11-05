To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israelis fine-tune King Stallion requirements

5th November 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi

Conceptual image of a CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter with IAF insignia. (Image: IDF)

Israel has FMS approval to buy new CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters — but certain important details still need to be defined.

A Letter of Agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year between Lockheed Martin and the Israeli MoD for the procurement of Lockheed Martin CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.

Shephard understands that the Israeli Air Force has completed a list of domestically developed systems that it requires to be installed on the King Stallion.

A senior defence source said that some systems will be installed in the US  while others will be integrated on assembly lines in Israel.

The list is classified but two systems were mentioned during the Israel-US negotiations: a bespoke Israeli-developed EW …

