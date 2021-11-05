Israelis fine-tune King Stallion requirements

DART Aerospace receives SkyCannon certification for Black Hawk
A third DART Aerospace helicopter type will now be equipped with the SkyCannon Fire Attack System
A Letter of Agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year between Lockheed Martin and the Israeli MoD for the procurement of Lockheed Martin CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.
Shephard understands that the Israeli Air Force has completed a list of domestically developed systems that it requires to be installed on the King Stallion.
A senior defence source said that some systems will be installed in the US while others will be integrated on assembly lines in Israel.
The list is classified but two systems were mentioned during the Israel-US negotiations: a bespoke Israeli-developed EW …
Lockheed Martin is making RF interferometer hardware for installation aboard AH-64E helicopters operated by three FMS customers.
The Peruvian Air Force has received six overhauled Mi-17-1V military transport helicopters.
Rheinmetall and Thales will sustain 20 modern Tiger simulators for France and Germany.
RN Wildcat helicopters can carry up to 20 Martlet missiles for use against stationary and moving targets.
Polish manufacturer seeks a bigger piece of the pie for AW139 production.