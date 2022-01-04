Israel grounds Panthers following fatal accident

France finally signs off on huge H160 Joint Light Helicopter order
France has officially signed off on a huge helicopter order.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has grounded its fleet of AS565 Panther multirole naval helicopters after one of the aircraft crashed on 3 January, killing the pilot and co-pilot.
The AS565 was on a training exercise when the accident occurred about 1h after take-off, according to the IDF.
All IAF AS565 flights are now suspended pending the result of an investigation.
Israel acquired five Panthers in 1996 and the helicopters are used jointly by the IAF and Israeli Navy for ISR, targeting and search and rescue missions.
They are scheduled to be replaced in 2023-2024 by eight ex-USN SH-60F Seahawks to operate with four new Israeli Navy Sa’ar-6 corvettes.
Potential platforms for the AGM-114R II missile include the AH-64E Apache.
Leonardo Helicopters is to supply Lot III production TH-73A aircraft for the Advanced Helicopter Training System programme
A new order from NAVAIR will see extra support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z programmes in progress for the USMC, Bahrain and the Czech Republic.
The RAF's Chinook earned its reputation as a lifesaver among British troops during the conflict in Afghanistan.
Poland is to double its S-70i Black Hawk Special Forces fleet.