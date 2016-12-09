To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Industry tight-lipped on Polish helo tender

9th December 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

RSS

In an attempt to pick up the pieces of its failed purchase of H225M Caracal helicopters, Poland is now in active discussions with industry to expedite the purchase of helicopters for its special forces and maritime operations.

Earlier this month it was announced that an invitation to tender had been put out for 14 helicopters. An updated 5 December statement confirmed these rotorcraft would be for special forces use and 'to combat the threats at sea', likely alluding to anti-submarine warfare or search and rescue.

Poland operates an ageing fleet of Soviet-era helicopters, including the Russian Mi-14 ‘Haze’, that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us