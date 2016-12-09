Industry tight-lipped on Polish helo tender

In an attempt to pick up the pieces of its failed purchase of H225M Caracal helicopters, Poland is now in active discussions with industry to expedite the purchase of helicopters for its special forces and maritime operations.

Earlier this month it was announced that an invitation to tender had been put out for 14 helicopters. An updated 5 December statement confirmed these rotorcraft would be for special forces use and 'to combat the threats at sea', likely alluding to anti-submarine warfare or search and rescue.

Poland operates an ageing fleet of Soviet-era helicopters, including the Russian Mi-14 ‘Haze’, that