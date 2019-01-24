To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Industry braced for make or break ITEP decision

24th January 2019 - 15:10 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The US Army is expected to issue an ITEP Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract, as early as the week commencing 28 January, with industry competitors GE and the Advanced Engine Turbine Company (ATEC), bidding for the award. 

According to Army Aviation, a Milestone B decision is due on 30 January and will be directly followed by an EMD decision, with an industry source from GE confirming to Shephard that a time frame between the 'end of January or in February' has been formally communicated.

The decision had previously been set for the end of 2018 but, when asked, the

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

