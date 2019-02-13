IDEX 2019: Helicopter issues hamper Jordanian air force

According to the Royal Jordanian Air Force’s (RJAF) Brig Gen Pilot, Adham Belal Asendar, the service’s helicopters do not currently have weapons integrated with surveillance and reconnaissance systems, which has created difficulties.

‘The RJAF’s helicopter force is not equipped with offensive ISR suites which is causing some headaches,’ the commander told Shephard.

He explained that instead their helicopters were focused ‘on supporting border operations, counter insurgency and smuggling while being integrated with ground forces’.

‘They are needed to ensure a stable border, provide a quick response to any attack within Jordan, and train with land forces for support and