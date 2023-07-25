To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus

25th July 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Hungary has taken delivery of two H225M helicopters. (Photo: Airbus)

The Hungarian Defence Forces have taken delivery of the first two H225M multi-purpose helicopters from Airbus.

Hungary has taken delivery of two H225M multipurpose helicopters, the first of 16 ordered as part of Hungary's Zrinyi 2026 military modernisation programme. 

Additionally, as part of the original contract placed in December 2018, Airbus is also providing an extensive training and support package to ensure the highest level of operational availability.

Some of the Hungarian H225M fleet will be fitted with the HForce weapon management system, adding air support capabilities thus creating further communality with the Hungarian H145M fleet also equipped with HForce.

Flight trials have recently been conducted in Hungary as part of the integration of a gun pod and rocket launchers on the Hungarian H225M.

The H225Ms will be used for transport, combat search and rescue and special operations missions.  

The helicopter has an all-weather capability supported by its night vision goggle compatibility.

