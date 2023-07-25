Hungary receives first two H225M multipurpose helicopters from Airbus
Hungary has taken delivery of two H225M multipurpose helicopters, the first of 16 ordered as part of Hungary's Zrinyi 2026 military modernisation programme.
Additionally, as part of the original contract placed in December 2018, Airbus is also providing an extensive training and support package to ensure the highest level of operational availability.
Some of the Hungarian H225M fleet will be fitted with the HForce weapon management system, adding air support capabilities thus creating further communality with the Hungarian H145M fleet also equipped with HForce.
Flight trials have recently been conducted in Hungary as part of the integration of a gun pod and rocket launchers on the Hungarian H225M.
The H225Ms will be used for transport, combat search and rescue and special operations missions.
The helicopter has an all-weather capability supported by its night vision goggle compatibility.
