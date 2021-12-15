Thailand receives final H225M quartet

Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) welcomed its penultimate and final pairs of H225M aircraft from Airbus Helicopters on 24 and 30 November.
On 24 November, a ceremony was held at 203 Squadron, Wing 2 in Lopburi for helicopters bearing the serial numbers ‘20309’ and ‘20310’. It was attended by ACM Chawapon Yimpong, Commander-in-Chief of Aviation Division 2.
The four newest examples were ordered in 2018, and the contract provides for Airbus Helicopters to cover on-site technical support and continuing airworthiness management organisation services.
The quartet supplements earlier contracts for eight H225Ms. Four were ordered in 2012 (delivered in …
