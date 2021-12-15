To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thailand receives final H225M quartet

15th December 2021 - 20:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal Thai Air Force has received the last batch of its dozen-strong fleet of H225M helicopters. (Airbus Helicopters)

Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) welcomed its penultimate and final pairs of H225M aircraft from Airbus Helicopters on 24 and 30 November.

On 24 November, a ceremony was held at 203 Squadron, Wing 2 in Lopburi for helicopters bearing the serial numbers ‘20309’ and ‘20310’. It was attended by ACM Chawapon Yimpong, Commander-in-Chief of Aviation Division 2.

The four newest examples were ordered in 2018, and the contract provides for Airbus Helicopters to cover on-site technical support and continuing airworthiness management organisation services.

The quartet supplements earlier contracts for eight H225Ms. Four were ordered in 2012 (delivered in …

