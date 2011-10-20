To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Heli-Power 2011: Teething troubles hamper Dutch NH90s

20th October 2011 - 12:15 GMT | by Tony Skinner

The industry team behind the NH90 medium helicopter has focused too much attention on the production of airframes to the detriment of maintenance and ground support considerations, according to one of the aircraft's key users.

The head of the Netherlands Defence Helicopter Command, Air Cdr Theo Ten Haaf, told the Heli-Power 2011 conference in Farnborough that they had found the aircraft had a lower than expected mean-time-between-failure rate while the flight test programme was now delayed by six months.

‘We have four in place now in a meaningful operating capability - still not a full operational capability, that will be

