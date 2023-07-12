To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Heli-One partners with Airbus for UK MoD's New Medium Helicopter programme

12th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Airbus H175M medium helicopter is being offered to meet a billion-dollar UK requirement. (Photo: Airbus)

Heli-One is partnering with Airbus to provide gearbox maintenance services for the H175M helicopter if Airbus wins the UK MoD's New Medium Helicopter competition.

Heli-One has stepped into the ring for the billion-dollar UK New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement by signing a deal with Airbus to provide gearbox maintenance services for the latter company’s offering, the H175M multirole helicopter.

The two companies joined forces for the bid after signing an MoU on 12 July. Heli-One has a heritage of working with the UK RAF, providing embedded support and maintenance for the Makila engines used in the existing Airbus Puma HC2 fleet, one of the aircraft types being replaced through NMH. Heli-One already has two staff stationed at RAF Benson.

Carolyn Forsyth, general manager of sales, commercial and customer support at Heli-One, said the company had ‘experience in operating and supporting the civil H175 helicopter in challenging environments, and [is] well placed to enhance the reliability and performance of the new, modern and versatile H175M for NMH’.

NMH is set to be a bruising competition with Airbus facing off against the Leonardo Helicopters AW149 and Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk in a requirement to provide 44 helicopters as part of a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Three other aircraft – Boeing/Leonardo’s MH139, Bell Helicopter Textron’s 525 Relentless and refurbished UH-60L/M Black Hawks – fell by the wayside in November 2022 after being eliminated.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

