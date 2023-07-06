Germany goes ahead with 60 Chinook order for nearly $9 billion
The German Parliament's Budget Committee made an announcement confirming its decision to proceed with the acquisition of 60 CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters on 5 July.
The deal will be worth up to €8 billion ($8.7 billion), including associated equipment and infrastructure.
In an email, a Boeing spokesperson told Shephard that the approval of the order confirms confidence in the Chinook’s battle-tested capabilities and the company.
‘Together with our Chinook Deutschland team, we have committed ourselves to optimally supporting the Bundeswehr's requirements for a new heavy-lift helicopter,‘ the spokesperson wrote.
‘The CH-47F Chinook is a proven and extremely capable utility helicopter.
