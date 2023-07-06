To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany goes ahead with 60 Chinook order for nearly $9 billion

6th July 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The 60 Boeing Chinook heavy-lift helicopters will replace Germany's ageing CH-53 fleet. (image: Boeing)

The CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters will enhance Germany's heavy-lift capabilities and interoperability with allied nations.

The German Parliament's Budget Committee made an announcement confirming its decision to proceed with the acquisition of 60 CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters on 5 July. 

The deal will be worth up to €8 billion ($8.7 billion), including associated equipment and infrastructure.

In an email, a Boeing spokesperson told Shephard that the approval of the order confirms confidence in the Chinook’s battle-tested capabilities and the company.

‘Together with our Chinook Deutschland team, we have committed ourselves to optimally supporting the Bundeswehr's requirements for a new heavy-lift helicopter,‘ the spokesperson wrote.

‘The CH-47F Chinook is a proven and extremely capable utility helicopter.

