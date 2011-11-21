To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Army Tigers conduct live fire training for Afghanistan

21st November 2011 - 14:14 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

Germany Army Tiger attack helicopter crews have been carrying out live fire training in preparation for an October 2012 deployment of the helicopter to Afghanistan.

The exercises held at Bergen, near Munster, were conducted in mid-November in conjunction with forward air controllers by aircrews from Fritzlar-based 36 Helicopter Regiment, with crews firing 70mm rockets, HOT missiles and the 12.7mm pod-mounted gun.

'In view of the upcoming deployment, it is important for us to practice shooting and strengthen the interaction with the troops fighting on the ground,' said Captain Sven Kaiser of the regiment.

The German Army uses the UHT version

