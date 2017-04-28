Geo-lock feature for Epsilon gimbals
Octopus ISR Systems has introduced a precision geo-pointing feature for its miniature Epsilon series of gyro-stabilized gimbals, the company announced on 25 April.
The precision geo-lock combines a GPS-aided inertial navigation system (GPS/INS) with dedicated software algorithms and payload operator software to provide accurate target geo-location, range-to-target, and moving map user interface capabilities.
UAV Factory worked with VectorNav Technologies in order to implement the feature. VectorNav's line of inertial navigation solutions provide small, light and low power consumption solutions in the industrial-grade inertial navigation performance category.
The geo-lock provides better than 0.3 degree accuracy and is plug-and-play so users can install the Epsilon gimbal and get accurate results on any platform and in a high-vibration environment.
Epsilon gyro-stabilized turrets will be available with both VectorNav's VN-200 single GPS-based INS solution, as well as the VN-300 dual GPS-based INS. A single GPS/INS solution is suitable for dynamic platforms such as manned and unmanned aircraft, while dual GPS/INS is a necessity for platforms with low dynamics, such as aerostats, ships and helicopters.
