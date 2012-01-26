To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Dynamics wins US Army Gatling contract

26th January 2012 - 18:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Dynamics has announced that its Armament and Technical Products business has received an order from the US Army for the GAU-19/B Gatling gun system. The system is for use on US Army helicopters and the company will also provide field support, spare parts and logistics support under the contract.

The contract, worth $7.3 million, will see General Dynamics deliver more than two dozen systems in total. The GAU-19/B is a lighter version of General Dynamics' GAU-19/A, a .50 caliber, three-barrel gun which is currently fielded on aircraft, ground vehicles and ships. All of the GAU-19/B gun systems will be delivered in February.

