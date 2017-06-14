GECO Puma MSS achieves FOC
Inzpire's GECO Mission Support System (MSS) in use with the UK Joint Helicopter Command’s Puma helicopter fleet has achieved Final Operating Capability (FOC).
The GECO MSS supports Puma mission planning, rehearsal, briefing, airborne execution and mission debrief via a single integrated system.
The system is compatible with a wide range of aeronautical, geospatial and tactical data types and provides capabilities including dynamic performance calculation, 3D mission rehearsal, obstruction display and alerting, and can also exchange data with other planning and flight management systems.
With an intuitive user interface, the GECO MSS uses tablet PC platforms to enable data to be available during airborne mission phases, helping crew to develop and maintain high levels of situational awareness.
Jonny Smith, head of Inzpire’s Mission Systems Group said: ‘We are very proud that FOC for the Puma MSS has now been declared. It has been an absolute pleasure to work closely with the front line, the Rotary Wing Operational Evaluation and Training Unit and DE&S during the development of the system.
‘We believe we have delivered an outstanding capability which meets the exacting requirements of the Puma force and offers excellent value for money to the MoD.’
