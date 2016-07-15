Gearboxes ground South Korean Surions

The fatal crash of an Airbus Helicopters H225 in Norway in April is having widespread effects on the far side of the world, with South Korea grounding much of its KUH-1 Surion fleet.

The 8t Surion, a collaborative effort between Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Airbus Helicopters, uses gearboxes from the European OEM.

According to Yonhap, which quoted an official from South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), KAI will replace gearboxes on 57% of the Surion fleet that is already operational.

It is believed some 52 Surions are currently in service, of which 45 are in the Republic of