GE Aviation chases place in New Medium Helicopter programme

Bell starts AH-1Z production for Czech Republic
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
The UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme should provide 36-44 aircraft to replace 23 RAF Puma HC2s and other platforms operated by the British Army and SOF.
A Pre-Qualification Questionnaire from the MoD for NMH is expected in the coming weeks. Confirmed and potential platforms likely to compete in the programme include the Airbus H175M, the Bell 525 Relentless, the Leonardo AW149, the Sikorsky S-70M and the NHIndustries NH90.
GE Aviation is offering itself as the engine supplier for all of these helicopters, said Bjorn Gidner, regional VP for turboshaft sales covering Europe, Turkey, India, Japan
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
Delegates at a helicopter conference in London heard calls for common standards to be introduced for health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) on rotary-wing platforms.
Russian plans to field new light military transport aircraft are already in disarray after the crash of the prototype Il-112V in August 2021, and now even a stopgap measure to use Mi-26 helicopters may be stymied by Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.
Sikorsky is to assist efforts to integrate and field simulators for the VH-92A helicopter.
An AW149 helicopter test-fired unguided and laser-guided rockets in trials in an undisclosed European country.
A new working group of European engine manufacturers is assessing which technologies could help NATO to develop a new medium-lift helicopter.