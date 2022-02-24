GE Aviation chases place in New Medium Helicopter programme

The UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme should provide 36-44 aircraft to replace 23 RAF Puma HC2s and other platforms operated by the British Army and SOF.

A Pre-Qualification Questionnaire from the MoD for NMH is expected in the coming weeks. Confirmed and potential platforms likely to compete in the programme include the Airbus H175M, the Bell 525 Relentless, the Leonardo AW149, the Sikorsky S-70M and the NHIndustries NH90.

GE Aviation is offering itself as the engine supplier for all of these helicopters, said Bjorn Gidner, regional VP for turboshaft sales covering Europe, Turkey, India, Japan